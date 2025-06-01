Penguin poop may be helping with climate change

Penguins could be playing a crucial role in stabilizing the climate in Antarctica when they go #2, according to new research.

The ammonia in penguin guano — or poop — could help to reduce the impacts of climate change by contributing to increased cloud formation, a paper published in Communications Earth & Environment on Thursday found.

Penguins, a key species in Antarctica, are “major emitters” of ammonia, according to the paper.

When the ammonia reacts with gases that contain sulfur emitted from phytoplankton in the ocean, it increases the creation of aerosols, which give water vapor a surface to condense upon and leads to cloud formation, Matthew Boyer, a researcher at the University of Helsinki’s Institute for Atmospheric and Earth System Research and lead author of the paper, told ABC News.

“They have a synergistic role for the formation of particles in the atmosphere,” Boyer said.

The clouds can then act as an insulation in the atmosphere, helping to reduce surface temperatures, which in turn prevents the sea ice from melting, according to the paper.

The researchers spent two months, from January 2023 to March 2023, measuring the concentration of ammonia in the air near a colony of 60,000 Adelie penguins at Marambio Base in Antarctica.