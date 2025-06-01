News anchor was really laboring on air — literally

News anchor Olivia Jaquith was laboring in more ways than one while on air for New York’s WRGB.

Jaquith is pregnant with her first baby, and, despite her water breaking early in the morning, continued on with the day’s broadcast, and did her job as she went into early labor.

She noted that she was two days past her due date, and was timing her contractions while on the set.

“I’d rather be at work than at the hospital,” Jaquith said.

Sometimes you’ve got to deliver the news before you deliver a baby.