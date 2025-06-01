6/01 Sports Brief

Sweden’s Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her first major championship

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Maja Stark of Sweden continued the steady play she demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday at Erin Hills for her first major championship. Stark shot an even-par 72 to finish at 7-under 281, two strokes ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda. Stark earned $2.4 million in the biggest event of the women’s golf season. The 25-year-old Stark became the sixth Swede to win a women’s major, and the first since Anna Nordqvist in the 2021 Women’s British Open. The former Oklahoma State player is the first Swede to win a U.S. Women’s Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006. Korda closed with a 71, and Takeda had a 72.

Different paths, same destination for the Thunder and Pacers, who will face off in the NBA Finals

Oklahoma City spent most of the regular season alone atop the Western Conference standings and just kept adding to its lead. Indiana didn’t spend a single day atop the Eastern Conference standings and was still under the .500 mark in early January. Different paths, same destination. It will be the Thunder and the Pacers squaring off when the NBA Finals start in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, a matchup of two clubs that weren’t exactly on similar paths this season.

The Knicks’ all-in moves didn’t get them all the way there. But they are getting close

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks went further than they’d gone in 25 years, just not as far as they hoped. They signaled they were serious about making a run at the NBA title when they traded for Mikal Bridges in the summer and then Karl-Anthony Towns in a preseason blockbuster. Their all-in moves just couldn’t get them all the way there. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, leaving them without a championship since 1973. But after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 following consecutive second-round exits, they could at least feel that they are getting closer.

Denny Hamlin races at Nashville hoping birth of his third child holds off

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin chose to race Sunday night in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway to try to take advantage of his spot on the front line beside pole-sitter Chase Briscoe. Whether Hamlin would chase his third win this season was in question with his third child due Sunday. Hamlin had said he didn’t have a timeline for a final decision. He currently is sixth in the points race for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team had Ryan Truex on standby in case Hamlin got the call that the baby is coming.

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz shows sportsmanship by conceding a point in win over Ben Shelton

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has called himself for breaking the rules at the French Open and conceded a point during his four-set victory over Ben Shelton. Shelton whipped a passing shot well out of Alcaraz’s reach up at the net Sunday. So Alcaraz, flung his racket, and as his equipment flipped through the air, its strings made contact with the ball and sent it back over the net. Initially, defending champion Alcaraz was awarded the point. But he immediately went over to the chair umpire to admit that he wasn’t holding his racket when it touched the ball. Alcaraz wound up winning 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996

PARIS (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 15th-seeded Tiafoe joined 12th-seeded Tommy Paul to put a pair of American men in the round of eight. It’s the first time the country placed more than one man in the quarterfinals in Paris since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero men from the United States had made it this far in any year since Andre Agassi in 2003. And Tiafoe has done it without dropping a set. Tiafoe now plays Lorenzo Musetti. Paul faces Carlos Alcaraz.

PSG fans raise the roof as triumphant players hold aloft Champions League trophy

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain players walked into a wall of noise at their home stadium and brandished aloft the Champions League trophy that their fans have waited so long to see. The night after a 5-0 destruction of Inter Milan in the final, PSG coach Luis Enrique and players received a huge ovation at Parc des Princes. Captain Marquinhos walked out with club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi alongside him and with the biggest trophy in European club soccer between them. Earlier, PSG put on an open-top bus parade on Paris’ Champs-Élysées for its fans amid joyous scenes. Thousands of police were deployed to keep order with similar tactics to those used Saturday night when overnight violence marred celebrations and led to two fatalities.

Piastri and Norris score McLaren 1-2 at Spanish GP to extend F1 lead. Verstappen 10th after penalty

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri has won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship. Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings. Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start. Max Verstappen crossed fifth but was dropped to 10th after he was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with George Russell late.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz homers after learning of the death of his sister

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz played with a heavy heart. That’s what he wanted to do after learning of the death of his sister, Genelis. De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and scored two runs in Cincinnati’s 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Terry Francona said the 23-year-old shortstop insisted he wanted to play in the finale of the weekend series, and the team was going to support him. Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic reported that Genelis died Saturday after dealing with health problems for some time. De La Cruz declined to speak with the media.