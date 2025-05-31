Correa hits a 2-run homer in the 10th in the Twins’ 12-6 comeback victory over the Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Mariners 12-6 on Friday night.

Correa pounced on a first-pitch sinker from reliever Casey Legumina (4-3), sending it into the seats in left field. The Twins scored four more runs to cap off the victory.

Mariners closer Andres Munoz, who had yet to give up an earned run this season, saw that accomplishment go by the wayside when Willi Castro hit a two-run home run. Trevor Larnach then tied it with an RBI single.

The late Minnesota charge overshadowed a spectacular evening from Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. With a pair of home runs that upped his season total to 21, Raleigh became the first catcher in major league history to reach at least 20 home runs before the end of May.

Unfortunately for Seattle, Raleigh’s two and three-run home runs were not enough to stymie a Minnesota comeback and keep Twins reliever Jhoan Duran (4-1) from getting the victory.

Key moment

Prior to Larnach’s tying single, outfielder Byron Buxton — who was reinstated from the concussion list prior to the game — stole second base. By moving into scoring position with two outs, Buxton was able to score with ease on Larnach’s hit.

Key stat

Raleigh is the third player in franchise history to have 20 home runs before the end of May, joining Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.22) makes his return from the injured list Saturday night against right-hander Bailey Ober.

