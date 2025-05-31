5/31 Sports Brief

Doué double leads PSG thrashing of Inter Milan for first Champions League trophy

MUNICH (AP) — French teenager Désiré Doué has scored twice to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich. The 19-year-old Doué set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal in the 12th minute. He made it 2-0 eight minutes later with the help of a deflection, and grabbed the third in the 63rd by shooting inside the right post. Ousmane Dembélé sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia through to seal the result 10 minutes later, and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the annihilation in the 87th, three minutes after going on as a substitute. It’s the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA’s most runs ever vs New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday. The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever scored against the Yankees. The runs set a record for most by a National League team against the Yankees. New York’s only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers. Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim had a two-run homer and Andy Pages added a solo shot. Rookie catcher Dalton Rushing had his first big-league homer, a three-run shot against position player Pablo Reyes, who pitched the eighth.

Trans athlete wins girls high jump event at California track and field finals

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — A transgender athlete has won the girls high jump at the California high school track and field championship. AB Hernandez cleared 5 feet, 7 inches (1.7 meters) and shared first place with her closest competitors because of a new policy in California. Hernandez’s participation in the state championships has stirred controversy, with some protesters arguing that she should not have been allowed to compete in the girls field. California’s governing body for high school sports changed the rules ahead of the meet to allow more girls to compete and medal in events in which Hernandez competed. Hernandez placed second in the long jump and was a top contender in the girls triple jump.

Scottie Scheffler has flawless card and surges into lead at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was slow and steady at the start and had a big finishing kick in the Memorial. The result was a bogey-free 68 that gave him a one-shot lead at tough Muirfield Village. Scheffler leads over Ben Griffin, who had a rough back nine that ended with him missing a par putt from 3 feet. Griffin shot a 72. He’s going for his second straight title after winning last week at Colonial. Scheffler is trying to win for the third time in his last four starts. He has won the last eight times he has held the 54-hole lead.

Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women’s Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Maja Stark shot a 2-under 70 and avoided the mistakes that befell other contenders Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. The 25-year-old from Sweden had a 7-under 209 total. Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain was second after a 68, the best score of the day. The Japanese trio of Rio Takeda (70), Hinako Shibuno (72) and second-round leader Mao Saigo (75) followed at 5 under. Top-ranked Nelly Korda was 4 under after a 73. Saigo took a three-shot lead into the day but slumped as Erin Hills proved much tougher for the entire field than it had seemed the last couple of days.

Thousands take part in Gaudreau Family 5K walk and run in honor of brothers John and Matthew

SEWELL, N.J. (AP) — Thousands of people attended the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Walk, Run and Family Day, with plenty more taking part in the event virtually. More than 1,100 participated in person in Sewell, New Jersey, not far from where brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau grew up and played hockey. They died in August while riding bicycles on the eve of their sister’s Katie’s wedding when they were struck by a driver. Their family and friends hosted the event in their memory and to raise money for an accessible playground at the school where sister Kristen and mother Jane work. NHL players Brady Tkachuk and Erik Gudbranson were among those involved.

Panthers are about to set the NHL mark for games played in a 3-year span

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers don’t play hockey every day. It only seems like that’s the case. When the Panthers take the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Wednesday night, it will be the team’s 309th game over the past three seasons and one that ties the NHL record for most games in a three-year span. That means they’ll break the record in Game 2 on Friday. There is no downside to making the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons, though there has been one unintended consequence — the Panthers are playing a ton of hockey. It’s simultaneously tiring and exhilarating.

Washington’s first 11 batters reach base in 10-run first inning vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Washington Nationals had their first 11 batters reach base during a 10-run first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Nationals scored nine runs before the D-backs could record an out, which is the second-most in the big leagues since 1961. The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins recorded an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports. Luis Garcia Jr. had a double, fielder’s choice and three RBIs as the Nationals sent 15 batters to the plate. It took the Diamondbacks 30 minutes to get three outs.