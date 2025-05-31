5/31 NW College Baseball & Softball

Oregon State blasts four home runs in support of freshman Dax Whitney and the Beavers defeat TCU 7-2

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Wilson Weber started Oregon State’s four-homer attack with a three-run home run in the first inning, Dax Whitney struck out 12 batters and Oregon State went on to defeat TCU 7-2 on Saturday to stay alive in the Corvallis Regional.

After Weber’s home run, the Beavers got a solo shot from Trent Caraway leading off the second inning. In the third inning, AJ Singer led off with a home run and Tyce Peterson added a two-out, two-run blast.

Whitney (6-3) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. The freshman’s 12 strikeouts were a season high and the fourth time he reached double digits.

Nelson Keljo pitched the final three innings for his second save this season for the Beavers.

Both of TCU’s runs scored on a home run by Isaac Cadena in the fifth inning.

There were 13 hits and five home runs in the game. Oregon State had seven hits — a double and two singles in addition to the four home runs. TCU had two doubles and three singles in addition to Cadena’s home run.

On Sunday, top regional seed Oregon State (42-13-1), a three-time national champion, will play the loser of Saturday’s semifinal between third-seeded USC and No. 4 Saint Mary’s.

TCU (39-20) was making its 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. ___

Here’s dirt in your eye. Freak pitch strikes airborne clod, and Oregon softball catcher pays price

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As Oregon’s catcher, Emma Cox knows All-American Lyndsey Grein throws lots of filthy pitches.

Grein outdid herself Friday night at the Women’s College World Series when she kicked up a clod of dirt with her cleats during her pitching motion against Mississippi. The clod was in the air when it was struck by the ball, breaking it into pieces.

The 67-mph pitch ended up in Cox’s glove and one of those dirt chunks in her eyes. She immediately came out of her crouch and went to her knees, reaching for her eyes through her mask. She was able to stay in the game.

“I thought it was dirt from my glove that must have hit me,” Cox said in an interview with an Oregon in-house reporter Saturday. “And I was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ And then the umpire was like, ‘No, it was a bug that flew into it and then the ball hit you, or the bug hit you in the face.’ ”

The dirt-in-the-eye pitch was one of those freak moments that probably couldn’t be repeated, akin to Randy Johnson hitting a bird with a pitch in 2001.

“I didn’t believe it until I saw the video,” Cox said in the interview.

The Ducks won 6-5 in 10 innings and will play Oklahoma on Sunday in an elimination game.

___