The names you’ll be hearing during what’s expected to be an above-average hurricane season

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely experience above-average activity, the National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday.

Between 13 and 19 named storms are expected for the 2025 season, which starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, according to the NHC. Storms are named when they become tropical storms or stronger.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict between six and 10 hurricanes and between three and five major hurricanes, at Category 3 or higher.

A storm gets a name once it is deemed a tropical storm, which is when sustained winds reach 39 mph or higher, according to NOAA. A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when it reaches sustained 74 mph winds or higher.

The storm will keep the name for the rest of its lifespan.

The names for the 2025 season are Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dexter, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.

A hurricane becomes “major” when it reaches category 3 or higher, or sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.

Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center since 1953, according to the NHC. Storm names are now maintained and updated through a strict procedure by the World Meteorological Organization.

Names are used in rotation and re-cycled every six years, unless a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name would be inappropriate.