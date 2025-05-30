Josh Bell homers in the Nationals’ 7-run 10th inning in a 9-3 victory over the Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in a seven-run 10th inning in the Washington Nationals’ 9-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The Nationals set a franchise record for runs in an extra inning.

Rookie Daylen Lile got the outburst started against Collin Snider (1-1) with a sacrifice fly to deep right that came just a few feet shy of a home run. Luis Garcia Jr. doubled home a pair of runs before Bell hit eighth home run of the season and second in two days.

For a good while, it appeared Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore would require little offensive support, considering MLB’s strikeout leader racked up eight strikeouts across six shutout innings to up his season total to 101. Gore was buoyed, too, by James Wood’s two-RBI double to left field in the sixth inning, and was in line for the victory that instead went to Nationals reliever Jose A. Ferrer (2-2).

But in the seventh, the Mariners drew back even. Leody Taveras and Ben Williamson had back-to-back RBI singles to tied it at 2.

Key moment

Seattle put two runners aboard ahead of the heart of the Mariners’ order in the eighth inning. But Nationals reliever Cole Henry induced a pop-up from Randy Arozarena before getting both Miles Mastrobuoni and Rowdy Tellez to groundout feebly.

Key stat

Lile’s RBI was the first of the 22-year-old outfielder’s young MLB career. He came just a few feet shy of his first home run in the big leagues

Up next

Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin (4-1, 3.42) was set to start Friday night at Arizona. Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.69) gets the ball for Seattle to begin a three-game home set against Minnesota.

