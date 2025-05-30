Class act: Woman returns nearly 100-year-old school ring to rightful owner

In addition to learning about science, math and history, school can teach you to be a good, respectful person. Perhaps that’s what drove Lori Rhew to return a lost, nearly century-old class ring that she found.

According to WECT, Rhew spotted the ring in a North Carolina Starbucks parking lot. When she picked it up, she saw the class year and the school — Virginia Tech, 1938 — and through some internet sleuthing, found it belonged to a man named Wallace Garst.

Further investigation led her to the obituary of Garst’s son, Larry Garst, who was wearing the very same class ring in the accompanying photo. Rhew was then able to find Larry’s daughter, Laura Stoy, and return the family heirloom.

“I was a little overwhelmed with emotion,” Stoy says. “I really feel like it was serendipitous that my dad was reaching out, he knew I had been thinking about him and he was popping in to say ‘I’m here.'”

Stoy adds that she feels Rhew “represents the good in the world,” and the two have become friends.

One might even say Rhew is a class act.