Breakin’ Out 2: Electric Kangaroo

Just like that movie ﻿Kangaroo Jack, the story of a loose kangaroo in Colorado also has a sequel.

As The Associated Press reports, Irwin the pet kangaroo first got loose in the town of Durango in the fall. Irwin then escaped from his home for a second time on Monday.

Upon catching him the first time, police were able to persuade Irwin, who was still a young joey at the time, to hop into a bag that looked like a kangaroo pouch. However, Irwin has grown a lot since then, which forced police to think outside the bag, er, box.

“That technique wasn’t going to work,” says police Cmdr. Nick Stasi. “The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was.”

Eventually an officer was able to corner Irwin in a local backyard, snatch him up and bring him into a police truck.

Surely both Irwin’s family and the town of Durango hope that, also like Kangaroo Jack, this story doesn’t get to a threequel.