Woody from Toy Story voice* There’s a snake in my car!

You never want to fall victim to a snake oil salesman, but perhaps that’s the right person to remove a snake from possibly slithering in motor oil.

Such action was needed for LeAnna Binkley, of Eugene, Missouri. According to an Instagram post from the Missouri Department of Conservation, she found a snake popping its head out from underneath the hood of her car.

“She and her son, Grady, attempted to ‘chase’ the snake out of her vehicle, but the sneaky passenger was determined to stay and dipped back into the hood,” the post reads.

Binkley then decided to drive to the local school where she teaches, and “enlisted the help of several teachers and the superintendent.”

“It took some intense efforts but the group was able to safely remove the snake and it wasn’t harmed,” the post reads.