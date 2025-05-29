Rob, rob, rob from the sporting goods store, if they’re not caught it’s a shame

In baseball, it’s OK and often encouraged to steal bases. In the real world, though, stealing is pretty much always frowned upon.

However, that didn’t stop a pair of alleged thieves. According to Long Island’s Newsday, they made off with six baseball bats from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Melville, New York.

In total, the bats were worth close to $2,100. The Suffolk County Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident or suspects to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line.

If the robbers should try to nab more bats from the store, they should know that, in the immortal words of Michael Scott, fool me once: strike one. Fool me twice: strike three.