Florida man definitely has a cow, man

When Bart Simpson offered the immortal advice that one should not have a cow, man, we’re pretty sure that includes not shooting a cow.

Nonetheless, that’s exactly what Florida man Hung Trinh did when one his neighbor’s cows wandered onto his property.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Trinh, 54, had been “angry in the past about livestock jumping the fence and threatened to shoot the animals.” He made good on his threat when an unlucky 2-year-old calf made its way into Trinh’s yard earlier in May, where it was shot a total of five times.

Trinh faces charges for animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal.

We’re guessing another Bart Simpson catchphrase — “I didn’t do it” — won’t help Trinh in this situation.