5/29 Sports Brief

McDavid and Oilers going back to Stanley Cup Final after 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5

DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are going to their second Stanley Cup Final in a row. Their captain had a breakaway goal and an assist, 40-year-old Corey Perry scored again and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to wrap up the Western Conference final in Game 5 on Thursday night. Edmonton scored on its first two shots, and jumped ahead 3-0 in the first 8:07 on way to eliminating the Stars in the West final for the second year in a row. The Oilers now get another rematch, against defending Stanley Cup champion Florida. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Edmonton.

March Madness bracket expansion would add value and could be decided in next few months, Baker says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months. Baker spoke Thursday during Big 12 spring meetings, where conference leaders are discussing everything from the multi-billion dollar revenue-sharing settlement to complexities brought on by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. Baker said there are flaws in the current formula and it would be beneficial to provide an opportunity to four or eight more teams.

6-way tie for 1st-round lead at 4-under 68 in US Women’s Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Angel Yin started experimenting with a new putter about a month ago and decided to use it in a tournament for the first time at the most prestigious event in women’s golf. The move worked well in the first round at Erin Hills. Yin made a 13 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a share of the U.S. Women’s Open lead with 2020 champion A Lim Kim, Jinhee Im, Yealimi Noh, Rio Takeda and Julia Lopez Ramirez. Lopez Ramirez won consecutive Southeastern Conference titles at Mississippi State in 2023 and 2024, but she suffered a major setback earlier this year when what she initially believed was a bout of food poisoning actually was a case of appendicitis.

Ben Griffin still on a heater after his win on punishing course at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Griffin picked up his first individual PGA Tour title at Colonial last week and he’s still rolling. Griffin opened with a 65 at tough Muirfield Village despite two shots in the water. That gives him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa at the Memorial. Only six players broke 70 and 13 players were under par. The rough was so thick that missing a fairway made it hard work. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler wasn’t in the short grass enough for his liking. He still managed a 70 for his 19th consecutive tournament with a first round under par.

Angels slugger Mike Trout is expected to be activated off the injured list on Friday, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout is expected to be activated off the injured list on Friday before the Los Angeles Angels face the Cleveland Guardians, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The Angels have an open roster spot after Matthew Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. Trout hasn’t played since April 30, when he left the game against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning with soreness in his left knee eventually diagnosed as a bone bruise. The three-time American League MVP had two operations last year on the knee after tearing his meniscus.

College sports lurches forward, hoping to find a level playing field with fewer lawsuits

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the one hand, what this new version of cash-infused college sports needs are rules that everybody follows. On the other, they need to be able to enforce those rules without getting sued into oblivion. The newly created College Sports Commission will be in charge of counting the money, deciding what a “fair market” deal for players looks like and, if things go well, helping everyone in the system avoid trips to court whenever a decision comes down that someone doesn’t like.

SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is ratcheting up penalties on schools whose fans storm the field or rush the court, doing away with an escalating fine system and now charging $500,000 per incident. The conference also has the authority to wave the fine if the visiting team and officials are allowed to get to the locker room before fans descend onto the field or court. The new policy replaces an old one that called for an escalating fine structure that started with $100,000 for the first offense, raised to $250,000 for the second then hit $500,000 for the third.

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff’s serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has managed to move into the French Open’s third round despite some shaky serving. The 2023 U.S. Open champion kept getting herself in some trouble by getting broken on Thursday but kept putting herself back in position to win by breaking right back. The second-seeded Gauff wound up eliminating 172nd-ranked qualifier Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in 75 minutes on a partly cloudy, muggy afternoon in Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Gauff only managed to produce 11 winners, five fewer than her far-less-experienced opponent. Gauff also finished with 23 unforced errors, a total that included a half-dozen double-faults.

Kraken hire Lane Lambert as head coach, replacing the fired Dan Bylsma

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken hired Lane Lambert on Thursday night as the third head coach in team history. Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma, fired after one season. The 60-year-old Lambert was most recently a head coach for the New York Islanders from 2022 until he was fired on Jan. 20, 2024. He was 61-46-20 with the Islanders, and they qualified for the playoffs once during his tenure. Last season, the former NHL forward was associate head coach with Toronto.