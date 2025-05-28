You’ve got a friend in m(anate)e

A new animal is coming for the dog’s long-held title of “man’s best friend.”

According to WTVT, Florida resident Kendra Kay has formed a bond with a wild manatee while paddle boarding at E.G. Simmons Regional Park. Her videos of her manatee interactions, which show a friendly sea cow approaching and grabbing onto her board, have gone viral on TikTok.

Kay says she’s seen one manatee in particular multiple times, whom she’s named Paddle, and believes that it’s come to recognize her.

“Perhaps it’s just the intimate connection we share through our frequent meetings,” Kay says. “Her gentle gaze convinces me she remembers our bond.”

Kay notes in her videos that she does not approach or touch the manatees she encounters, which is prohibited by Florida law. You can pet dogs, though, which probably still gives them a leg up.