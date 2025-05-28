More kids are swallowing magnets, despite stricter safety rules

Despite more safety rules, kids around the world continue swallowing magnets, and the United States tops the list.

Magnet swallowing has posed a danger to kids in the U.S. for over a decade. Ingestions dropped in 2014 after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned high-powered magnet sets. But when the ban was overturned in 2016, cases rose again, especially among kids under age 14, according to a new study published Tuesday in the medical journal BMJ Injury Prevention.

To better protect kids, the CPSC in 2022 set strict rules on the size and strength of loose magnets. The agency banned small magnets that can fit in a child’s airway if they have a strong magnetic pull, which is measured with something called a flux index.

A flux index of 50 or higher means the magnet is powerful enough to cause serious internal injuries if swallowed.

The new study found that the U.S. reported between 522 and 2,000 magnet ingestion cases each year. These numbers may reflect both better reporting and easier access to magnets, but they likely still underestimate the true total.

“It is imperative to recognize the serious implications of magnet ingestions for children,” Dr. Alexandra Jones, a general surgery resident at UC Davis Health and author of the study, told ABC News.

While a single magnet may eventually pass through a child’s body on its own, ingesting multiple magnets carries a high risk of serious complications, including intestinal obstruction or rupture, which in the most extreme cases can lead to death.

Experts say magnets should be removed right away if they’re stuck in the esophagus and quickly taken out of the stomach if more than one is swallowed or if symptoms like belly pain, vomiting or fever appear. These signs could mean the magnets are causing serious internal damage.