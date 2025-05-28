Every dog has its day, and every dog is entitled to one bite, says Canadian tribunal

As the saying goes, every dog has its day. But there’s also another lesser-known, apparently legally binding saying.

That would be “Every dog is entitled to one bite,” which, according to CTV News, a Canadian tribunal declared in denying a woman’s claim over being bitten by a neighbor’s mini Australian shepherd.

The woman, Ying Shen, claimed that she was owed nearly $5,000 after the pooch, named Juliet, chomped on her hand as she exited an elevator. Juliet was on a leash alongside her human, Jeffrey Dale Polo, when the incident occurred.

Once bitten, Shen says she experienced “intense and growing pain” and went to the emergency room, where she was treated for a “superficial abrasion.”

In making a decision, the tribunal noted that Juliet did not have a history of biting and that Polo maintained a “reasonable grip” on the dog’s short leash during the incident. Given the absence of an aggressive history by the dog and negligence by the human involved, the tribunal ruled that “what happened … was essentially an accident that no one is to blame for,” affirming that “every dog is entitled to one bite.”

Every dog is also entitled to an infinite amount of pets, though the tribunal made no mention of that.