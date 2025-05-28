Bearing down for parenthood — literally

How do you raise a baby bear that was abandoned in the wild? By dressing like a bear, of course.

That’s what the San Diego Humane Society is doing after coming across a 2-month-old black bear cub who was found lost in the Los Padres National Forest.

In order to take care of the little guy, the SD Humane Society shares in a Facebook post, “Our team wears bear suits to mimic maternal behaviors and keep the bear from bonding with humans.”

The cub is expected to stay in the care of the SD Humane Society for up to a year as he’s prepared to return to the wild.

While this all, as the post declares, provides an “un-bear-able” amount of cuteness, it probably doesn’t help the conspiracy theory that forced a zoo in China to clarify that its bears are not actually humans in bear costumes.