5/28 Sports Brief

Defending champion Panthers head back to Stanley Cup Final with 5-3 Game 5 win over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe broke a tie off a feed from Aleksander Barkov with 7:39 left and the defending champion Florida Panthers advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 5. The Panthers beat the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final for the second time in three seasons. The Panthers will face the winner of the Western final between Dallas and Edmonton, with the Oilers up 3-1 to put them within a win of a rematch with Florida for the Cup. Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal with 54 seconds left by skating down a loose puck straight out of the penalty box after Florida had held up against a critical late power play for the Hurricanes.

SEC’s spring meetings: The future of college sports is in the balance at Florida resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nothing less than the future of college sports is being hashed this week at the Southeastern Conference’s annual spring meetings in Florida. Among the topics are the future of the College Football Playoff, the SEC’s own schedule, the transfer portal and the NCAA itself. All are influenced by the fate of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that hovers over almost every corner of college athletics.

Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in claiming 1st AJGA event

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods needs to make room on his trophy shelf for son Charlie. The 16-year-old finished with a three-round score of 15-under 201 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in winning his first American Junior Golf Association event at the Streamsong Resort Black Course. Woods began the day tied at 9-under 135 and finished with a final round of 6-under 66 to top a 71-player field that included four of the top-five ranked AJGA’s players. Woods’ final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of a three-way tie between fifth-ranked player Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Bears QB Caleb Williams addresses controversy from book excerpt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made an attempt to quiet a controversy about how he had wanted to go to the Minnesota Vikings rather than his current team. Williams says he did have interest in the Vikings after a visit there but it all ended when he made a trip to Chicago, which owned the first pick in the 2024 draft. Then he decided he wanted to be the one who ended a long drought since the Bears last had a winning quarterback. Williams also labeled as false a part of the report suggesting he didn’t know how to watch film last year and the Bears failed to help him.

Hall of Famers. A Heisman winner. An MMA fighter. Tuberville is not the only sports politician

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Tuberville is a U.S. senator running for Alabama governor. His new campaign paraphernalia recognize his old job: coach. The former football coach at Auburn University leaned into that branding after announcing his bid for office Tuesday. It’s a deliberate tactic that demonstrates how figures like Tuberville transition from athletics to politics. Others have done it successfully, from Gerald Ford to Bill Bradley. Though there are no sure bets, as Herschel Walker’s bid for Senate showed. And as women’s professional sports grow in popularity, one expert says more women could use the platform to seek public office.

Messi scores twice, assists in Miami’s 4-2 win over Montreal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and had an assist, and Inter Miami broke out of its slump with a 4-2 rout of Montreal. Messi scored in the 27th and 87th minutes and set up Luis Suárez’s goal with some nice dribbling in the 68th minute on Wednesday. Suárez added another in the 71st. The win gave Messi’s slumping Inter Miami team just its second victory in its past eight contests. Miami last won a match on May 3, going 0-2-2 since then and dropping to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Dante Sealy and Victor Loturi scored for Montreal.

Soto falls deeper into slump with another hitless game in Mets’ loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto’s numbers are getting ugly. The slumping New York Mets slugger went hitless again Wednesday and failed to get the ball out of the infield in a 9-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox. After signing a record $765 million contract in December as a free agent, Soto is batting a measly .224 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games during a turbulent first season with the Mets. The four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner was 0 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout Wednesday in a dreary performance. He is hitless in his last 16 at-bats and hasn’t homered since May 9, a span of 75 plate appearances.

Harbaugh says cutting ties with Justin Tucker was a ‘complex’ decision for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was available to local reporters for the first time since they announced May 5 they were releasing kicker Justin Tucker. The five-time All-Pro had been accused by over a dozen massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior, according to reporting by the Baltimore Banner. The NFL said it would investigate, but it’s not clear when that process will conclude. Harbaugh says it was a complex decision-making process on what to do with Tucker. But ultimately the team needed to have a kicker ready to go for Week 1.

Oklahoma State wins its 12th NCAA men’s golf title, beating Virginia 4-1 at La Costa

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee 2 up to give Oklahoma State its 12th NCAA men’s golf title and first in eight years, with the Cowboys beating Virginia 4-1 on Wednesday at La Costa. Lee, a sophomore who played at California as a freshman, took the lead with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, then chipped to 5 feet on the par-5 18th and finished off Duangmanee with a conceded birdie. Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. On a cloudy afternoon with the temperature in the mid-60s, Swedish freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang also won matches for Oklahoma State.