Gorge Commission member listed as missing

Pa-Tu Pitt, a Washington Governor-appointed member of the Columbia River Gorge Commission has been listed as a missing person. The Washington State Patrol, on behalf of the King County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a woman last seen at Harborview Medical Center earlier this week.

Pah-tu Pitt, 44, was seen on March 10 around 4 p.m. on 9th Avenue. It’s unclear which direction she went. Pitt does not have a car.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red sweatpants, a gray camo hat and light pink Jordan’s.

If seen, please call 9-1-1