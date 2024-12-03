Move over, snakes, make way for hamsters on a plane

It may not have been quite as scary as snakes on a plane, but it was just as harrowing for airport workers when a TAP Air Portugal plane was stranded for days on an airport runway in the Azores after more than 130 hamsters broke free from their cages and scattered all over the plane.

Workers spent days trying to round up the little critters, who had chewed their way through their carriers and proceeded to invade every nook and cranny of the plane, according to the New York Post. That sent crew members racing to round them up before they could chew through electrical wiring and cause serious damage.

Workers managed to locate all but 16 of the stowaways before the plane headed back to Lisbon, where the remaining rodents were captured, according to a Portuguese news outlet.