Go, granny: Grandma of 12 breaks Guinness World Record for most push-ups in an hour

While many people think of grandmothers as white-haired ladies sitting at home knitting, one Canadian grandma is doing a lot more than sitting on her butt all day.

DonnaJean Wilde,of Alberta, Canada, recently broke the Guinness World Record for completing the most push-ups in an hour, and she did it with 11 of her 12 grandkids on hand to witness the feat.

The 59-year-old completed 1,575 push-ups in the allotted time period, besting the previous record with 17 minutes to go before the hour was up.

“I had to fight back the happy tears and emotions and keep going,” Wilde said. “I still felt quite strong and I was aiming for a high number of pushups to complete in the next 17 minutes.”

But this isn’t the first time Wilde has earned a Guinness record. She also holds the record for the longest abdominal plank by a female at 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

She notes, “I believe that if we stay active and have health and wellness goals we can age gracefully and powerfully.”