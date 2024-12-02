Student’s show-and-tell is a real bomb

A British junior school student’s show-and-tell event had a lasting effect on their fellow classmates when it turned out to be a historic explosive device.

“The school was calmly evacuated and a disposal team attended to take the item away to be destroyed as a precaution,” a police spokesman tells the Daily Echo. But the presentation and its aftermath left students and parents shaken.

One parent, Laura Holloway, was frightened by the sudden announcement, sharing, “It was so worrying.”

Holloway says she felt like her brain was in “overdrive,” adding, “Another parent had called saying there were police everywhere. I knew my youngest would have been so scared.”

A nearby resident described the students as “crying and so scared.”

There was no explanation as to how the student got his hands on the explosive device.