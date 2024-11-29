NFL Thanksgiving Football

Love connects with Reed on 2 TDs as Packers use fast start to beat Dolphins 30-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers capitalized on a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins’ three-game winning streak. Green Bay has won three straight and seven of its last eight. Miami continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees with 10 mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18. The Dolphins have lost their past 12 regular-season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff has been below 40 degrees.

Overshown’s flashy pick-6 boosts Cowboys in 27-20 Thanksgiving win over Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown, Rico Dowdle ran for a score in his first career 100-yard game and the Dallas Cowboys held on for a 27-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. Cooper Rush threw a TD pass, and Dowdle finished with 112 yards. The Cowboys ended a six-game home losing streak going back to a wild-card loss to Green Bay last season. Drew Lock started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito and lost a fumble after Overshown’s dynamic pick-6 in a seventh consecutive loss for the Giants. New York’s eighth consecutive loss to Dallas also eliminated the Giants from playoff contention..

Lions extend win streak to 10 games, hold off Bears for 23-20 victory

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half and the Detroit Lions held off the Chicago Bears 23-20 to extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Lions snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving. The Bears had the ball in Lions territory late in the game with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but they blew the opportunity. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired from the Detroit 41 after being sacked with about 30 seconds left, allowing time to run off the clock even though Chicago had one more timeout.