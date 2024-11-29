LA Galaxy look for 20th win of season, play the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (16-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. LA Galaxy (19-8-7, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -117, Seattle +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy look for their 20th win of the season when they host the Seattle Sounders.

The Galaxy are 20-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 2-5-0 record when they score a single goal.

The Sounders are 13-8-10 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders lead the league conceding only 35 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pec has 19 goals and 15 assists for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 14 goals and four assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Sounders: 6-0-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Marky Delgado (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Sounders: Jacob Castro (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Paul Rothrock (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.