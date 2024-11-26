Stuffing through security? TSA reveals what Thanksgiving food can go through security checkpoints

While lots of people like to bring their favorite holiday dish to Thanksgiving, if you’re planning to fly for the holiday, it’s important to know that you may not necessarily be able to carry that dish with you on the plane.

The TSA is hoping to make Thanksgiving travel easier by reminding folks what foods can and can’t be brought through security, warning that while anything solid is totally OK, “if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

That means things like baked goods, meats like turkey or ham, stuffing, casseroles, mac and cheese, and fresh veggies and fruits are OK to go through a security checkpoint, but items like cranberry sauce, gravy, canned fruits and veggies, and booze like wine or champagne are a no-go and can only travel in checked luggage.

If you do plan on carrying food through security, make sure it’s easily accessible when you pack, because it will likely need an additional security screening, and you don’t want to be holding up the line and incur the wrath of your fellow travelers.

Still unsure about whether you can carry your favorite holiday dish — or your leftovers — on the plane? The myTSA app has a What can I bring? feature to help answer all your questions, or questions can be asked on social platform X or Facebook Messenger.