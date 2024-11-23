The monster emoji that could be headed to your phone in 2025

Bigfoot may soon be living on your phone, if the proposed Sasquatch emoji becomes a reality next year.

Why would you need one, you might ask? Well, a new round of sightings of the big furry guy has apparently made it relevant, at least to the Unicode Consortium. That’s the California nonprofit that makes all the important emoji decisions.

There are some potentially more useful contenders in the bunch, according to the New York Post, like more variations on skin tones and a new big-eyed distorted face. There’s also “a ballet dancer performing an arabesque, an apple core, an orca, a trombone, a landslide, a treasure chest, and a ‘fight cloud’ emoji that’s popular in comic books and cartoons.”

The Unicode Consortium’s official recommendations won’t come out until September 2025. Then it’ll be up to companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft to decide if they’ll implement them.