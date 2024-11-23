Knock, knock. Who’s there? Man under the house

A 93-year-old El Soreno, California, woman who’d been hearing a knocking sound coming from under her house was shocked when police found a naked man camped out there.

“It was usually late at night, and we just chucked it off to animals being under the house,” Ricardo Silva, the woman’s son-in-law, tells KNBC-TV.

When the knocking got louder, however, Silva and his wife decided to call the police.

Officers found 27-year-old Issac Betancourt naked in a crawl space under the house.

The family suspects he may have been living there for six months, and he wasn’t about to leave without a fight.

“He refused to leave. He wasn’t scared of the [police] dogs, and the first two attempts at [tear] gas didn’t fish him out,” said Silva.

Betancourt was finally extracted from the crawl space and arrested for trespassing, the Los Angeles Police Department tells the outlet.