Woman discovers needle in vagina nearly two decades after childbirth

(NOTE NATURE) Doctors recently discovered that the severe abdominal pain a woman in Thailand has been experiencing for nearly two decades is due to a needle left in her vagina during childbirth.

It seems a nurse accidentally dropped the needle into her vagina, and after trying unsuccessfully to retrieve it, went ahead and stitched her up to prevent blood loss, she tells the Independent.

An X-ray in 2023 confirmed the needle was still lodged there and surgery was scheduled, but it had to be postponed three times because the needle keeps moving inside her.

The woman now has to visit the hospital four times a month to monitor her condition, causing significant financial strain.

It’s still uncertain when she can have surgery to remove the needle or if she plans to stick it to the hospital and sue it for malpractice.