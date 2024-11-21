Maybe don’t eat it, too: Slice of Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding cake sells for over $2K

God save the queen, and also a piece of her wedding cake.

A slice of cake from the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s wedding to Prince Philip has been sold at auction, 77 years after the ceremony took place in 1947. It came in its original packaging, sent to a guest in Scotland postmarked April 21, 1948.

As for how much someone paid for a confectionery that might chip your tooth if you tried to bite into it, the winning bidder paid about $2,800.

While that person can now say they have Queen Elizabeth II’s cake, they may want to think twice before eating it, too.