Pet pig gets drunk after hogging up couple’s beer

The owners of a Colorado hobby farm will be sure to lock up their garage after a pet pig found their stash of beer and decided to have a one-pig beer party.

Morgan Mullins, 33, recently posted a video on TikTok that has since gone viral, showing her 7-year-old Juliana pig Strawberry acting “so drunk.”

The clip shows dozens of beer cans scattered all over the beer-stained floor. The camera then pans over to Strawberry, who is seen staggering to her bed.

That walk back was relatable, joked one commenter, while another described the pickled pig as being”HAMmered.”

No need to worry about Strawberry, though, Mullins tells Newsweek. “She seemed fit as a fiddle the next morning,” adding, “We got quite a laugh out of it.”