Ambulance hits cyclist, takes him to hospital, charges $1,862

An Oregon cyclist is suing Columbia River Fire & Rescue for $997,000 after an ambulance allegedly hit him, rushed him to the hospital, then stuck him with an $1,862 bill.

A lawyer for the victim says his client, 71-year-old William Hoesch, suffered a fractured nose, as well as scrapes and other injuries across his body. The injuries have cost him $47,000 in medical expenses so far, and he expects to pay another $50,000 in the future, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Oregonian.

Hoesch is also seeking $900,000 for pain and suffering, stating he suffered decreased range of motion, reduced grip strength and other symptoms, per the lawsuit.