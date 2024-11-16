Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Texas’ defense clamped down on Arkansas’ final two possessions to help the Longhorns win 20-10. Ewers’ 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that provided the Longhorns with a two-score lead with 9:05 left. Ewers, who finished 20-of-32 passing, also connected with Golden for the game’s first touchdown. Arkansas’ Taylen Green finished 17-of-25 passing for 149 yards with an interception.