Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles stretched their lead in the NFC East with a 26-18 win over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead touchdown for Philadelphia after he was evaluated for a concussion following a hard hit in the second quarter. He finished with 221 yards passing. The Eagles won their sixth straight since their bye to improve to 8-2. Washington fell to 7-4 with its second straight loss. Daniels was stopped on a fourth-down scramble when the Commanders were in range for a go-ahead field goal.