Man dismissed as fat had 60-pound tumor in his belly

A Norwegian man dismissed by doctors as being obese for 12 years actually had a 60-pound malignant tumor growing in his belly.

Thomas Kraut, 59, had been put through a series of weight loss and nutrition courses, and was even prescribed Ozempic at one point. He couldn’t understand why despite his attempts at losing weight, his stomach just kept getting bigger, according to the New York Post.

It wasn’t until he was being prepped for a gastric sleeve operation that doctors discovered the huge tumor growing inside him.

Kraut underwent a 10-hour operation to remove the tumor, which weighed 60.18 pounds and measured 20.59 inches in diameter.

However, by that time the tumor had caused significant damage to parts of his body, including part of his small intestine and right kidney, which had to be removed. He still has cancerous tissue inside him that can’t be removed because it’s connected to several organs.

Kraut is suing the doctors for failing to detect the potentially fatal tumor, which they claim is so rare they can’t be blamed for not detecting it.