Driver with no memory of ‘terrifying’ crash searching for witnesses

A driver who got into a serious accident on a London highway is appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash, because he has no recollection of the incident.
“One minute I was driving, the next I was woken up by the police,” Paul Cerexhe, 53, tells Kent Online.
“I had a swollen face, I was covered in blood and there was glass everywhere.”
Cerexhe suspects he hit a deer and was somehow knocked unconscious before hitting a divider.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he seems to be OK, minus the amnesia. His next stop is a neurologist and a cardiologist for further tests.