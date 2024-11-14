Driver with no memory of ‘terrifying’ crash searching for witnesses

A driver who got into a serious accident on a London highway is appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the crash, because he has no recollection of the incident.

“One minute I was driving, the next I was woken up by the police,” Paul Cerexhe, 53, tells Kent Online.

“I had a swollen face, I was covered in blood and there was glass everywhere.”

Cerexhe suspects he hit a deer and was somehow knocked unconscious before hitting a divider.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he seems to be OK, minus the amnesia. His next stop is a neurologist and a cardiologist for further tests.