Kathleen Hennings is 105 years old, and she says she believes her long life is the result of an elixir that’s as close as your local pub or supermarket.

The retired accountant tells Fox News she’s enjoyed a pint of Guinness with her midday meals ever since her parents introduced it to her as a teen, and it “was, and still is, a perfect match for every meal.”

One of the secrets to a long life, says Hennings, is “Drink Guinness.” The other? “Don’t marry.”