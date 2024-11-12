Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket

Oregon stayed on top in the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings, while the new poll shoved Georgia completely out of the bracket after its lopsided loss to Mississippi. Led by the Ducks, then Ohio State, the Big Ten captured four of the top five spots. The string was interrupted only by Texas of the Southeastern Conference, which was slotted in at No. 3. Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss dropped the Bulldogs from third to all the way to 12th, but they would be the first team out because No. 13 Boise State of the Mountain West would receive an automatic bid and the 12th seed as the fifth-best conference champion.