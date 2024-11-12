Oregon House Republican leader Helfrich won’t seek reelection

by Lynne Terry, Oregon Capital Chronicle

November 12, 2024

State Rep. Jeff Helfrich will not seek reelection as minority leader in the Oregon House.

The Hood River Republican, who represents the 52nd House District in the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Hood, made the announcement late Monday in a news release, indicating he wants to spend more time with his family.

“This week, as I laid my father to rest, I found myself contemplating what truly matters in life. For me, it’s the unwavering love of family,” Helfrich said.

Helfrich, a retired Portland police officer who served in the Air Force during the First Gulf War, was elected minority leader last September. He took over for Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, who stepped down. At the time, Helfrich was a newcomer to the House. He was appointed in 2017 to fill a vacancy but then lost to Democrat Anna Williams in 2018 and again in 2020. He won in 2022, after Williams had decided not to run again, citing the pay.

Helfrich quickly rose to the minority leadership position, winning election last September, only nine months into his first full term. He won a second term in last Tuesday’s election with a 3.6 point lead over Democrat Nick Walden Poublon.

Also in the election, former Republican leader, Christine Drazan, who stepped down to make an unsuccessful bid for governor against now-Gov. Tina Kotek, won election on Tuesday to the 51st House District, which includes Canby. She could not be reached for comment.

In the statement, Helfrich said that under his leadership Republicans had rolled back a key part of Measure 110 by recriminalizing illegal drug possession, which kicked in on Sept. 1. Helfrich also said that Oregon Republicans had not only held their ground but had “increased Republican votes throughout the state.”

Republicans did hold their ground in the House, thwarting Democratic attempts to increase their representation to a supermajority. Any party that holds 60% or 36 of the seats in the House can pass new taxes or increase taxes without the support of the other party. Democrats are just one seat short of a supermajority in the state House, but they gained a supermajority in the state Senate in November’s election. Democrats also were elected in the three statewide positions up for a vote, with Former House Speaker Dan Rayfield winning the attorney general’s race, outgoing Treasurer Tobias Read winning in the secretary of state’s race and state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner being elected treasurer.

As leaders, Rayfield, Helfrich and then-House Majority Leader Julie Fahey worked together, just as Breese-Iverson had a working relationship with the Democratic leadership.

Helfrich said he was optimistic about his party’s future:

“As I move forward, I remain hopeful and excited about the future of conservatism in Oregon. Let us continue to champion the values that uplift the lives of everyday Oregonians: hard work, personal responsibility, and the belief that together we can build a stronger, more prosperous state,” Helfrich said.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: [email protected]. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and X.