Turns out he didn’t need those matches after all

Don’t you hate when this happens?

You’re trying unsuccessfully to light your fire pit, so you leave to go to the store for more matches. When you come back, however, the fire pit actually did catch, causing a 50-acre brush fire while you were gone.

That’s exactly what happened to a Connecticut man who’s been charged with reckless burning for leaving the fire unattended, according to WFSB-TV.

The blaze took out an approximately 40-foot section of vinyl fence, along with a neighbor’s lawn.

The man was taken into custody and released on $10,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.