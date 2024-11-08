Well, they didn’t melt in his hands: Man breaks record for sorting peanut M&M’s

Too bad this guy wasn’t around when Van Halen’s rider demanded M&M’s backstage, but without the brown ones.

Idaho’s David Rush just broke a Guinness World Record for sorting peanut M&M’s by successfully separating 17.6 ounces of the chocolate treat in just 57.78 seconds.

Rush was actually trying to reclaim his record with this attempt. He previously held the M&M’s sorting record with a time of 1 minute, 14 seconds, but someone else broke it by two seconds.

Rush, who currently holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, had a goal of accomplishing the task in under a minute this time — and succeeded.

“My journey was filled with hilarious obstacles, like my daughter adding water to my M&M’s and my son making the supplies magically disappear, leading to multiple trips to the store,” he said. “But I persevered.”