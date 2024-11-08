Ravens hold off Bengals and other NFL news

Jackson leads rally, and Ravens stop 2-point attempt to hold off Bengals 35-34

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, and Baltimore stopped Cincinnati on a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds remaining to hold off the Bengals 35-34. The Ravens rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, overcoming a huge game from Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the final minute to bring the Bengals within one. Cincinnati decided to go for 2 and the lead, and Joe Burrow’s pass for Tanner Hudson sailed high.

Bengals fritter away another big lead in a second frustrating loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another tight game, another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a frustrating pattern that has put the struggling team in danger of missing the playoffs despite the outstanding play of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. For the second time in two games against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals blew a big lead Thursday night and lost 35-34. Cincinnati was on the cusp of reaching .500 following an 0-3 start, but those hopes vanished as quickly as its 14-point lead in the third quarter. In their previous game against Baltimore last month, the Bengals (4-6) frittered away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 41-38 in overtime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a hamstring tear and surgery is an option, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.