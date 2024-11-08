It’s not the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Doh! Or should we say Doe?!

Residents of an Ohio neighborhood are being warned to check their yards for certain Halloween decorations after a bunch of wild deer got their heads stuck in plastic jack-o’-lantern treat buckets.

The Westlake Police Department shared photos of a few of the poor critters who have gotten their snouts stuck in the decorative pumpkins.

“These are pics taken by our officers as they tried to get close enough to the wildlife to give them a hand. (Yes! We respond to all calls where a WPD employee may be able to help the community),” they wrote. “The deer of course want nothing to do with officers approaching them.”

Most commenters expressed their concern for the animals and their safety, though one couldn’t resist joking, “I’ve heard about the young deer doing the pumpkin bucket head TikTok challenge.”