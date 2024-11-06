Rotten tomato: Woman’s northern lights sighting just local tomato factory

A woman’s excitement over glimpsing the northern lights while driving to work in Southern England quickly turned to disappointment when she realized that the red glow she spotted was actually the light from a nearby tomato factory.

Dee Harrison, 56, posted photos of her sighting to social media, only to learn that reddish hue that permeated the sky was actually Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’ LED light units, which are used to stimulate growth, according to the Independent.

Alas, data from AuroraWatch UK revealed “no significant” activity in the area that day, making the chance of seeing the lights “unlikely,” per the outlet.