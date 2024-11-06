Donald Trump returns to White House, GOP regains majority in the U.S. Senate

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday. Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance. At 40, Vance will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in government.

Republicans reclaimed control of the Senate, picking up seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Republicans have flipped a House seat that was previously held by Democrats, giving them a valuable pickup in a frenzied race for House control.

At this point, practically every seat matters when it comes to building a House majority. In Michigan’s 7th district, Republican Tom Barrett picked up a seat that Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin vacated to run for U.S. Senate. Barrett, a former state senator, defeated another former state lawmaker, Democrat Curtis Hertel.