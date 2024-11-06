Bad kitty: Abandoned kitten is actually dangerous wildcat

It all started with a good samaritan in Bergheim, Germany, who found a cute little kitty cat on the side of the road and decided to take it home.

However, when the seemingly adorable ball of fluff refused to eat and acted aggressively toward her, she gave up and brought it to a local animal shelter, The Dodo reports.

After experiencing the same issues, the shelter did some investigating and realized they were dealing with a European wildcat. They transferred the kitten to a wildlife station, where it will remain with another wildcat until they’re old enough to be released into the wild.

The shelter shared a video of the kitten suddenly hissing at them on its Facebook page.

The outlet warns that wild animals can easily be mistaken for younger pets, so its important to “look closely and proceed with caution.”