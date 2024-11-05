Well I’ll be hog-tied: Trespassers get a lesson in farm etiquette

A farmer in Lancashire, England, was arrested recently after delivering his own special brand of justice.

Leland Hornby, 17, tells The Sun that his 20-year-old pal was riding his electric bike across the farmer’s field one night but found the gate to the property locked as he tried leave. They tried to retrieve the bike the next morning, but it was gone, prompting them to search the property.

That’s when the farmer, 52-year-old Neil Greenwood, allegedly jumped off his quad, chased them down and hog-tied them.

Greenwood then tossed the two young men on the quad and drove them to the police station.

CCTV video obtained by the outlet caught the quad speeding through the streets with the two friends precariously balanced on the front and back.

A police spokesman tells The Sun that Greenwood originally called the police to his house, before deciding to deliver them to the station himself.

However, it was Greenwood who ended up behind bars on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault.

He’s free on bail pending further investigation.