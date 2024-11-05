Like a bat outta hell: Bat flees zoo in woman’s jacket

While something like this would drive most of us batty, a woman who found a bat who’d escaped from a German zoo by hiding in her jacket didn’t seem phased by the creepy stowaway.

Elina Öfele says she and her young son strolled through the bat cave at Karlsruhe Zoo recently, and when she got home, a bat fell out of her coat as she was removing it, according to UPI.

Elina apparently didn’t have any qualms about handling the leaf-nosed bat, placing it in a box with honey, water and a banana overnight to keep it fed and comfortable so her husband and son could return it the next day.

The zoo says it’s the first such case of a bat fleeing the habitat, but it’s doing just fine after the stunt.