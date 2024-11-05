Here’s a tip: Beware of big tippers

Eric Smith surprised everyone at Alfredo’s Pizza Café in Scranton, Pennsylvania, when he left his waitress a $3,000 tip for a $13 bill.

If that sounds too good to be true, that’s because it was.

Smith’s generosity was apparently inspired by a viral trend started back in 2013 called “Tips for Jesus,” which encouraged people to leave life-changing tips for servers in the name of spreading kindness.

Just three months later, though, Alfredo’s received a letter from Eric’s bank saying he was disputing the charge, according to Learnerships SA.

The restaurant tried reaching Smith to see if there was some misunderstanding, but got no response, leaving them with only one option — to take legal action.

The case still remains unresolved, proving that not only do good deeds go unpunished, but bad ones do as well.