The one thing we might agree on? The election’s stressing us out

If the upcoming presidential election is stressing you out, you’re far from alone. In fact, in a new survey by Forbes Health, 61% say Nov. 5 is having a negative impact on their mental health.

“I believe some people’s anxiety comes from past post-election results,” psychologist Rufus Tony Spann says. “Based on the results of previous elections, some communities felt they needed to prepare for the backlash due to the results of an election.”

The most popular ways of coping? Avoiding the news, talking with friends and family, and staying off social media — but you didn’t need a fancy survey to tell you that.

About 20% of people say they’re heading to the gym more to combat their anxiety, while close to 10% are headed in the other direction: to the bar.

Here’s a silver lining you may not have seen coming: 27% say the election’s making them feel optimistic, while 22% are excited. Sixteen percent have made it all the way to happiness, while 12% are even feeling relieved.

But back to the bad news: of the 2000 adults included, 44% say the election results make them anxious about the upcoming holidays.